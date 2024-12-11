Certified Laboratories Approved as Amazon TIC for Ophthalmic and Skin-Lightening Products

Company can conduct required testing and verify COAs against Amazon's policy requirements.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Laboratories, a Certified Group company, proudly announces its recognition as an Amazon-approved Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) organization for ophthalmic and skin-lightening products. This approval allows Certified Laboratories to verify these products against Amazon's updated compliance policies, helping to ensure safety and quality for these products on the platform.

Certified Laboratories an Amazon-approved TIC for ophthalmic and skin-lightening products. Post this This approval allows Certified Laboratories to verify these products against Amazon's updated compliance policies.

Amazon's recently updated requirements mandate sterility testing for ophthalmic products and comprehensive laboratory testing for skin-lightening products. Testing for skin-lightening products includes evaluating heavy metals, microbial contaminants, and adulterants. Certified Laboratories, which operates FDA-registered, ISO 17025-accredited labs known for accuracy and expertise, will now provide testing and Certificate of Analysis (COA) verification services required for Amazon's marketplace.

"This achievement underscores our commitment to quality and expertise," said Todd Shea, President of Cosmetics, OTC, and Supplements at Certified Laboratories. "Becoming an Amazon-approved TIC organization for ophthalmic and skin-lightening products not only validates the high standards we uphold but also enables us to better support manufacturers and distributors in navigating compliance. This milestone enhances safety and quality for all Amazon shoppers, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide trusted testing solutions."

By offering a seamless solution for testing and COA verification under one roof, Certified Laboratories aims to streamline compliance for manufacturers and distributors. This initiative combination not only enhances convenience for clients but also plays a vital role in promoting public safety and confidence in products sold online.

For inquiries about testing and certification for Amazon compliance of ophthalmic and skin-lightening products, please contact [email protected].

About Certified Group

Certified Group is committed to delivering expert solutions and quality testing our customers can feel confident in – So The World Can Trust In What It Consumes™. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services, Certified Group includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp industries. For more information, visit www.certifiedgroup.com.

Contact

Kikey Bello

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Certified Laboratories