Certified Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Now Available in AVOXI Global Voice Platform

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), expands its portfolio of SIP platform integrations to include Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.

The AVOXI SIP Connect integration requires a customer to have their own Microsoft certified SBC. AVOXI provides a comprehensive portfolio of global voice numbers, many with local caller ID possible. The service also includes a designated program manager to work with each team on number procurement, cut-over timelines and onboarding to the AVOXI platform. The AVOXI platform and large inventory of global numbers allow for the near-instant implementation of thousands of destinations around the world.

"This integration is just one more connection point into the AVOXI platform that allows us to do what we do best - allow our customers to connect to their customers in as many countries as possible around the world," comments David Wise, AVOXI CEO and Founder. "Our cloud-based, flexible, global voice platform is a perfect fit for the Teams Direct Routing application. We are continually expanding our inventory of numbers and countries to best meet the needs of our enterprise customers."

AVOXI has been offering SIP-based interconnects and integrations to customers for years, perfecting the configuration, software controls, and implementation of migrations to cloud voice services. Teams Direct Routing is the latest SIP service to be included in the AVOXI portfolio. In addition to the current Direct Routing offering, AVOXI is also currently taking pilot customers for a full hosted session border controller (SBC) offering, allowing customers to choose a component-based or fully managed offering.

"We are seeing a lot of migrations from legacy unified communications platforms to Microsoft Teams, and with that, a move to cloud-based communications overall," said Barbara Dondiego, AVOXI COO. "Our initial pilots of the service have been very well received, and we are thrilled to now expand this offering to all clients."

With weekly software releases, AVOXI is adding new functionality and new integrations all the time. Learn more about our Teams Direct Routing here and stay updated on new releases by following us on LinkedIn.

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) company, provides enterprise voice and messaging software on a global scale. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily connect with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality and reliability.

Powering 7,000+ customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million customer interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com.

