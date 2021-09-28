Certified Organic Manufacturer, The Synergy Company, Earns B Corp. Status

MOAB, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Company™ (Synergy) — an industry pioneer and leader in certified organic supplement manufacturing — adds Certified B Corporation status to its list of earth- and worker-friendly achievements.

To become a Certified B Corporation, Synergy opened themselves to intense scrutiny, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability that balance profit and purpose. The certification encompasses employee treatment, good and transparent governance, community support and partnerships, as well as environmental performance.

"This is what The Synergy Company has been for 28-years. We want to continue being a powerful player in the world of organic manufacturing, as well as a force for good," says Synergy CEO Thatcher Vagts.

Prior to this certification, Synergy was one of the first global supplement companies to garner USDA Organic certification for its ingredients and finished Pure Synergy® products (1999), all created inside the industry's first certified organic, kosher, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production facility.

Synergy was one of the first international supplement companies to offset more than 100% of its electricity consumption with wind and solar power. In addition, in 2005, The Synergy Company partnered with the EPA to develop a national program to help cities shift to low-impact and alternative energies, earning Synergy a Green Power Partners™ status.

"The Synergy Company will continue to be a powerful force for good in Moab, Utah and the world," added Vagts. "B Corporation isn't the finish line. We will continue improving our commitment to protect the world around us." Synergy continues to pioneer new manufacturing and sourcing practices to ensure each of its organic, whole-food Pure Synergy® vitamins and superfoods is the purest and most potent available.

Synergy is now the eighth (8th) company in Utah to become a Certified B Corporation. Only 4,000 companies worldwide have met the rigorous social and environmental standards to earn this designation.

For more information about The Synergy Company and its Pure Synergy® products, distributed worldwide to over 55 countries, visit www.TheSynergyCompany.com . Pure Synergy® products are available at local nutrition stores, through the company's website, and through trusted e-retailers.

More information on B Corp certification can be found here www.bcorporation.net/about-b-corps .

Media Contact:

Martha Carlos

773.354.8115

[email protected]

SOURCE The Synergy Company

Related Links

http://www.thesynergycompany.com

