Certified Origins growth plans and investments in Virginia, USA

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Origins is investing over $30M in the USA as part of a global expansion strategy. The company is a leader in high-quality private label olive oil programs and is on target to open a new bottling and logistics center in Virginia by 2024.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in the City of Newport News , will receive high-quality olive oil imported in bulk from the Mediterranean area, through The Port of Virginia, and offer co-packing services and tailored solutions to local and global retailers.

"Virginia is centrally located in the mid-Atlantic region, a great position to support our business partners. From here we will be able to reach all our distribution centers, directly from our facility and the port, by truck and rail" said Nacho Nuez , Managing Director at Certified Origins in the USA.

Certified Origins operates from multiple plants in Europe and takes pride in providing top-notch logistics and customer service to its clients, along with a wide range of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Olive Oil packaging formats, origins and profiles.

The new bottling facility in the USA will bring opportunities to improve delivery options and new supply chain avenues to explore. It will also enable the company to further expand its product offerings and meet growing demand from national and international clients.

Kevin King , Certified Origins Plant manager, is especially thankful for "the support and attention received by the representatives of the City of Newport News, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, The Port of Virginia, and the Hampton Roads Alliance in making this project possible."

As a leading private-label olive oil company, Certified Origins mission is to contribute to people's enjoyment and health through good food. The new bottling facility in Newport News is another step towards achieving these goals and strengthening the company's position in the industry.

