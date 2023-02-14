CERTIFIED ORIGINS SHARES DO'S AND DON'TS WHEN BUYING EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL AT THE SUPERMARKET

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When buying Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), there are a few key things to keep in mind to ensure that you are getting the best value for your money, explains Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins, Giovanni Quaratesi.

DO:

Look for Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

All EVOOs are cold extracted. Period.

First cold press, cold press and cold extracted are merely marketing terms with no real indication of quality or difference from one another.

Go for the freshest EVOO you can get.

EVOO is literally a fresh juice and unlike wine, time is not kind to olive oil .

The more we wait to enjoy it, the less flavor and health benefits we can get from it. Premium oils show the harvest date on the front label, indicating when the olives were collected and turned into oil.

Look for bottles that are dark in color.

Direct heat and light can degrade the quality of your EVOO .

Pick dark containers that will protect your oil from light and store it away from the stove or your window to make it last longer.

Check the origin.

A brand name, style or flag recalling a region on a label is NOT an indication of origin.

Check the back label to see the list of the actual origin of the EVOO in the bottle.

DON'T:

Go too low.

Good-quality olive oil is produced with care and should not be sold at a very low price.

Like in wine and other food products, if you buy the cheapest item on the shelf, you will probably get a lesser quality product and flavor experience.

Wait.

Time will not make your EVOO taste better, enjoy it while it is fresh.

EVOO doesn't really go "off" but buying and using old oil will give you less value and again, less flavor and few health benefits.

Be shy.

EVOO and food are proven to give the best benefit when enjoyed with others.

Deep frying, stir frying, and finishing are only some of the many preparations you can create at home with EVOO. Share your creations with family and friends.

With these tips, you can ensure that you are getting a good quality product that will provide you with the health benefits and great taste that olive oil is known for.

