Certified Personal Trainer, Health Coach, and Small-Town Mom Finds Strength on NBC's Reality TV - Publishes Personal Transformation Story

WILMAR, Minn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill May, season one winner of NBC's "STRONG," announced the release of her first book: a deeply moving memoir recounting the exciting journey of a previously depressed mother-of-four who went on to steal the hearts of viewers and fans, securing a major win on an NBC reality show. "Strong Enough" offers insider details of each struggle and triumph, along with the lifelong lessons Jill learned along the way, helping her move into a successful career as a motivational teacher and speaker. "Strong Enough" is available through Amazon.

"So many people have asked me to share the story behind what moved me to go from an average, small-town mom to a happy, thriving fitness coach," said Jill May. "And after this past year, when so many have endured painful losses of many kinds because of the pandemic, I know my story will help others. It offers a refreshing slice of encouragement for everyone who needs it. But when it was all happening, I didn't realize that my life's journey could be used as an inspiration: detailing the resiliency of the human spirit, and the hope one can have, just by taking a few scary steps into the unknown. The whole experience brought me face-to-face with my greatest physical, emotional, and spiritual battles – testing my limits and challenging me toward perseverance. But through it all, I always believed deep in my heart that the true adventure – like most miracles in life – was actually waiting on the other side of those initial frightening steps into the unknown. And now I know one thing for certain: if it was possible for me, it's possible for anyone. You just have to believe in yourself, trust your instincts, and take a chance. That's what I most want to share with my readers."

About Jill May

Jill May sparked courage in the hearts of many viewers in 2016 when she pulled out the win on NBC's Reality TV Show "STRONG." Today, she is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and Health Coach who has encouraged hundreds to make healthy lifestyle changes and radically alter their lives for the better. Now a powerful motivational speaker, Jill is committed to inspiring audiences towards personal growth and development. Jill currently lives in Minnesota with her husband of 21 years, Dan, and four teenage children who regularly challenge everything she knows. For more information on her work, please visit: www.JillSMay.com.

