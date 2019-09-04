Certified Piedmontese Beef Announced Presenting Sponsor Of Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball For 2019-20 Season

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company, has been announced the presenting sponsor of the Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball teams for their upcoming 2019-20 seasons. The women's season is highlighted by a nine-game Big Ten home schedule, starting with a matchup against defending conference tournament champion Iowa on Saturday, December 28th. The men's schedule features five weekend Big Ten home games, including contests with Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Northwestern.

"We're proud to support our Nebraska basketball program and its players and coaches, and we're looking forward to an electric season," said Certified Piedmontese co-founder Shane Peed. Certified Piedmontese beef, which is higher in protein and lower in fat than beef from other breeds of cattle, is also served at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Lewis Training Table, which provides high quality food to fuel the nutritional needs of the Cornhusker basketball program and other student-athletes. "Our Cornhusker athletes need a clean, all-natural, delicious protein that complements their training and nutrition plans, and we're proud to provide it to them," said Peed.

"Lean protein sources are an essential part of pregame meals," said Dave Ellis, Director of Performance Nutrition at the University of Nebraska. "They digest fast enough to avoid gastrointestinal distress during intense competitions, while at the same time offering satiety that helps athletes stay focused. Certified Piedmontese beef delivers both benefits, and it tastes fantastic."

Both teams kick off their seasons with exhibition-style games at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln, Nebraska: the women versus Rogers State on Saturday, November 2nd, and the men against Doane University on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

