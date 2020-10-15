Certified Piedmontese: Get Two Free Pounds of Ground Beef

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska – based beef company – is offering two free pounds of ground beef with every order.

The current Certified Piedmontese ground beef promotion offers two free pounds of ground beef with every order of beef, chicken, and bison. It does not include the gift boxes or gift cards that are also available on Piedmontese.com.

This promotion will not show up on your invoice but will be complimentary added to your order and is for online purchases only. Certified Piedmontese offers free shipping on orders over 99 dollars.

There has never been a better time to get your order in at Certified Piedmontese and stay up to date with their deals and promotional emails. To subscribe to our email list head to Piedmontese.com.

Another good way to stay up to date with Certified Piedmontese is to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and their YouTube channel which features recipe videos using their Certified Piedmontese beef.

Certified Piedmontese is an online retailer of the Piedmontese breed of beef. If you are in the Lincoln, Nebraska area you can come to Certified Piedmontese's Retail Location The Mercato.

The Mercato has fresh, hand cut Certified Piedmontese beef as well as other unique ingredients that compliments the uniqueness of the beef.

Also in Lincoln, Nebraska is Casa Bovina a premium Italian Steakhouse featuring Certified Piedmontese beef. They will be opening to four nights a week October 22, 2020 by reservation only.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet.

Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

Contact Certified Piedmontese

http://www.Piedmontese.com

[email protected]

(800) 414-3487

SOURCE Certified Piedmontese Beef