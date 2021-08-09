Certified Piedmontese hits sustainability milestone with LEED Gold Certification

LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. It is the most widely used green building rating system globally and provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. Certified Piedmontese worked with BranchPattern, building consultancy for better-built environments, and Sampson Construction, an expert construction company, to develop the plans for the corporate office buildings.

"The LEED gold certification represents our continuing commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency across all aspects of our business. We strive to create the best products for our customers in the smallest environmental footprint that we can," said Nick Lahm, Director of Distribution & Production at Certified Piedmontese.

Green features contributing towards Certified Piedmontese's LEED certification achievement include installing LED interior and exterior lights with zero-mercury to reduce energy costs more than 45% and the MEP systems that are 100% tested and commissioned by an independent third-party commissioning authority to ensure quality control and operational readiness. "We worked to provide a sustainable building while also being diligent in limiting the environmental impact during the construction process. We diverted 76.7% of the on-site generated construction waste from the landfill by having them recycled. We also developed an Indoor Air Quality plan prior to construction, among other processes," said Justin Hall, Senior Project Manager at Sampson Construction.

Certified Piedmontese takes another step in its commitment to sustainable operations from ranch to office, leading the way in sustainability and responsible stewardship efforts with sustainable solar and wind energy production and regenerative farming in pasture raising and farming practices. The USGBC certification takes Certified Piedmontese's sustainability recognition a step further and certifies the company with its "green" peers around the globe.

About Certified Piedmontese: Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

