Certified Piedmontese reveals all-new beef snacks

LINCOLN, Neb., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese revitalizes branding on all snack product lines and launches brand-new lines of all-natural Certified Piedmontese beef snack products, introducing 100% grass-fed beef jerky, snack sticks, and biltong. The changes come with Certified Piedmontese's partnership with a large-scale producer that brings higher-quality and higher-performing beef snacks to consumers.

The overhaul is the culmination of the company's commitment to producing the healthiest, highest-quality beef products available, resulting in snack products with better texture and consistency, improved flavor quality, and an increased shelf-life. Marketing Director at Certified Piedmontese, Ben Mohl, said that Certified Piedmontese intends to present consumers with a "suite of snacks" that are nutritious, high-protein, low-fat, and include zero-sugar varieties.

"Our company has always focused on the quality and purpose of all the beef products we bring to your table," said Ben. "We wanted to produce and package our snack items to match those expectations and to provide more variety of healthy, protein-packed and delicious snacks for our consumers."

"This industry can lack transparency of where beef is sourced. Here at Certified Piedmontese, we can proudly stand behind our snack products because we raise our own heritage breed of Piedmontese cattle right here on family ranches in the Midwest. We let our consumers know exactly where our beef comes from and invested in both our packaging and production to bring the absolute best product to the market."

Certified Piedmontese beef snacks line-up now includes, in both our grain-finished and grass-finished programs, Biltong in Original, Spicy, and Garlic and Herb flavors; All Natural Beef Jerky in Hickory, Teriyaki, and Bold and Spicy flavors; All Natural Beef Snack Sticks in Original, Jalapeno, and Fiery Habanero flavors. All product lines are available for direct purchase on Piedmontese.com and nationwide distribution to retailers, grocers, convenience stores. Retail inquiries welcome.

About Certified Piedmontese: Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

