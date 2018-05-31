Certified Security Solutions Announces New Vice President of Marketing and Demand Generation

Jason joins CSS with a wealth of experience in all areas of marketing for both large and high-growth companies. He specializes in driving sustainable growth and has more than 20 years of experience working with leading IT companies including IBM, Hewlett Packard Software (acquired by Micro Focus), BEA Systems (acquired by Oracle), and Axeda (acquired by PTC).

Before joining CSS, Jason led the Marketing Performance organization of Micro Focus, the world's seventh-largest independent software company.

"Jason is a strategic revenue team hire for us as we chart the next stage of CSS growth," said John Harris, Chief Revenue Officer. "The market for cloud-based PKI solutions in the Enterprise and IoT is growing exponentially. We need a proven leader with Jason's expertise to continue to grow our company at the rate that our client market requires. Getting our message out broadly and playing an important role in protecting the identity of Enterprise assets is what has made us a leader in security."

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity," said Jason. "CSS delivers a unique solution to an emergent industry problem, and they have proven success, world class clients, a strong team, and a foundation for continued rapid growth. I'm both thrilled and humbled to be a part of it."

Jason lives in the Toronto, Ontario, area with his daughter and is the founder of The Tory Day Fund, a non-profit that funds programs that improve the comfort of cancer patients.

About – Certified Security Solutions, Inc.

Certified Security Solutions (CSS) is the leading provider of PKI software and services to securely connect people, applications and devices to business ecosystems. CSS solutions facilitate the identification, authentication, management and overall security of digital assets across the Enterprise and the IoT markets. Visit https://www.css-security.com/ for more information

