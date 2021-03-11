Certified Source Acquires Ardmore Branch from Oasis Staffing

TULSA, Okla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful 2020 that landed the organization on the Inc 5000 list, Certified Source is now continuing that momentum in 2021 with the acquisition of the Ardmore Branch of Oasis Staffing. This new branch location joins an impressive range of other local markets served by Certified Source across Oklahoma, including Claremore, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. With the acquisition of a new Ardmore location, Certified Source hopes to expand its reach into South Central Oklahoma and North Texas.

The acquisition of Oasis Staffing's Ardmore Branch fits into Certified Source's strategy to continue to provide Oklahoma job seekers and employers with the most modern, innovative staffing solutions available. Historically, this branch of Oasis Staffing was a crucial partner to warehouses and other similar industries; however, Certified Source hopes to create new partnerships to bolster career and staffing opportunities within manufacturing through their unique performance based staffing services.

Certified Source has built an organization that delivers a staffing experience of the highest level. Their laser focus on quality and service excellence are the differentiators that have propelled their growth as an emerging leader in the industry. By focusing on local markets, Certified Source can provide clients with customized staffing solutions tailored to meet their needs while maintaining a close view of local economic markets. This combination provides the strategic advantage companies look for in a partnership.

More information about the services Certified Source provides to job seekers and employers across the state of Oklahoma, including tips and other valuable resources, can be found at https://certifiedsource.com/. This website also offers information on the other branch locations, current job listings and information on the range of industries that may benefit from Certified Source's services.

