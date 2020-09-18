Certified Source Ranks No. 1074 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 428.74%

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list to showcase the nation's fastest-growing companies. Ranking at 1074, Certified Source is honored to be included among the honorees. This list represents a unique look at some of the most successful companies that are within the American economy's most dynamic segments and has been a platform that served as a springboard for many other well-known businesses including Microsoft, Zappos, Intuit, Patagonia, Under Armour and many more previously featured honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies featured on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list been extremely competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. As an honoree, Certified Source achieved an impressive three-year growth rate of 428.74%. By comparison, the 2020 Inc. 5000 collectively achieved a three-year growth average of over 500% and a median rate of 165%. From this growth, aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. Certified Source was #26 in the Human Resource Category across the United States, # 3 in the state of Oklahoma, and #1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Certified Source has built an organization that delivers a staffing experience of the highest level. Their laser focus on quality and service excellence are the differentiators that have propelled their growth as an emerging leader in the industry. By focusing on local markets, Certified Source can provide clients with staffing solutions that are custom-tailored to meet their needs while maintaining a pulse on local economic markets. This combination provides the strategic advantage companies look for in a partnership.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

