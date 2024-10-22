Certified Translations Without Compromise: Speed, Security, Global Acceptance, and Now Serving Europe

Rapid Translate Expands to Europe, Supporting Certified Translations in Over 60 Languages, Guaranteed to Meet Global Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Translate, a leading provider and trusted name in certified translation services, announced its ongoing commitment to delivering fast, secure, and certified translations in over 60 languages . Rapid Translate also announced its recent expansion into Europe, serving countries like Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Rapid Translate ensures more customers worldwide get translations of the highest quality and accuracy, ideal for official and legal purposes with a 100% USCIS acceptance guarantee.

Rapid Translate, caters to individuals, families, businesses and professionals who need reliable and accurate translations for a myriad of reasons: from immigration and legal submissions, to business contracts and academic records. Every translation done by Rapid Translate includes a certification and a 100% USCIS acceptance guarantee , so customers can have peace of mind when dealing with immigration paperwork or official documentation. Their secure upload and download process also ensures sensitive information is constantly protected.

Knowing that time is critical in many instances, Rapid Translate offers a 24-hour turnaround for up to three pages, making it one of the fastest services available. Customers can upload their documents easily and receive professional translations back within a day to assist in meeting tight deadlines without compromising on quality.

Rapid Translate supports a multilingual world by providing services that are accepted worldwide by government agencies, academic institutions, and businesses. All translations are handled by professional human translators who undergo rigorous testing. Ensuring every translation is not only accurate but also culturally appropriate to maintain the integrity and meaning of the original document.

"Our mission is to provide fast, accurate, and secure certified translations that meet the needs of a diverse and global audience," said Jonah Sero, Operations Manager at Rapid Translate. "We understand that our customers rely on us for critical documents, and do not take that lightly. Whether it's for immigration, business expansion, or academic purposes, we are committed to delivering translations that are accepted without compromise."

Trusted Online Translation Solution

Rapid Translate serves as a trusted resource for thousands of customers globally, with over 348,000 documents translated to date. With a focus on speed, security, and certified accuracy, Rapid Translate is the go-to solution.

For more information on how Rapid Translate can help you with certified translations, visit [ https://rapidtranslate.org ].

