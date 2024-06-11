Certified Waste Solutions Acquires Waste Control

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Waste Solutions ("Certified"), a leading provider of vertically integrated managed waste services and current portfolio company of Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview") and EXI Investment Partners ("EXI"), announced its acquisition of Waste Control Associates, Inc ("Waste Control").

Founded in 2010 and based in Costa Mesa, California, Waste Control provides managed waste services, outsourced recycling services and related equipment to a diverse set of customers across Southern California. The Company is sustainably oriented and focused on simplifying vendor management and creating custom waste management plans for customers in multi-family property, manufacturing, food service and healthcare, among other sectors.

"We are excited for the Waste Control team to join us at Certified. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plan, as we continue our commitment to excellence in valued services for our customers", said Shane Caswell, Certified's CEO.

"Waste Control's outstanding leadership and focus on customer service has earned the company an excellent reputation in its space", said Clay Hunter, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Broadview. "We have been impressed with the company's differentiation and are thrilled about the growth prospects a partnership with Waste Control and Certified brings to the platform".

ABOUT CERTIFIED WASTE SOLUTIONS

Certified Waste Solutions provides managed waste services through an outsourced service model to help customers achieve ESG goals, provide single point of contact for vendor management, improve sustainability performance and reporting, comply with waste regulations, and achieve greater operational efficiency. In addition, Certified operates three, vertically integrated service centers that collect and process recyclable materials.

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Broadview's long-term perspective enables true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

ABOUT EXI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

EXI Investment Partners invests in high cash-flowing, well-managed businesses with substantial unrealized growth opportunities. EXI seeks to build enduring and compounding value over an extended timeframe with small and mid-size industrial and business service companies. The founding partners of EXI have more than 60 years of collective private equity experience and a track record of successfully growing companies of this nature.

