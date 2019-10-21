Certified Weight Loss Coach and NLP Practitioner Teria Seah Sheds Traditional Dieting Model and Introduces New Approach to Weight Loss for Life

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Weight Loss Coach and NLP Practitioner Teria Seah, also known as Teria The Heartworker, is revolutionizing the weight loss industry with the launch of her new Heart-Conscious Diet & Lifestyle. Teria's new approach to weight loss extends beyond the numbers on a scale; it focuses on a simple three-step customized plan for an entire mind and body transformation that will activate and maintain healthy habits for life.

Conquering her own battle with weight and self-image, Teria successfully shed 26 pounds of excess weight and kept it off for years. Through her own journey, she has helped other women suffering from destructive thinking, stress and inconsistency, which all leads to an unhealthy lifestyle and weight gain. To help even more people, Teria is now offering her customized Heart-Conscious Diet & Lifestyle as an online program, making it accessible to a worldwide audience.

"My philosophy is that you have to consciously participate in achieving a healthy life where weight loss is a benefit, not the primary goal," said Seah. "Women who follow my program learn how to build a strong mindset, giving them the confidence to open up to positive change and a healthy lifestyle for life."

Teria's simple three-step program includes:

Open-Heart Meditation: Daily practice of meditation is critical in retraining the subconscious to think positively for a stronger self-image, with added benefits including increased memory retention and achieving optimal focus. Eat Whole Foods: Through intermittent fasting with an eight-hour span to eat heart-healthy whole foods, the mind and body experiences a natural cleanse. A myriad of health benefits: burn fat faster, reduce hunger and appetite, lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels The 100% Rule: Participants are required to be 100% committed to taking all necessary steps to achieve their goals. Total commitment is a powerful factor in healthier habits and emotions.

The Heart-Conscious Diet & Lifestyle program has already changed the lives of women around the country.

From a size 16 to a size 4, Kathy from Addison, IL says: "The Heart-Conscious Diet & Lifestyle plan is a lifestyle change, not a fad diet, which is why I am so comfortable being on this program. The meals are customized to my lifestyle and are simple, quick and easy – and super delicious. After I adjusted to intermittent fasting, the pounds just started to melt away and I lost 42 pounds and 32 inches."

Lorie from San Antonio, Texas lost a total of 45 pounds and 34 inches and is still losing: "As a busy mom, I would eat while multi-tasting, sometimes while cooking for my kids, which led to unconsciously eating and unhealthy habits. The Heart-Conscious meal plan taught me a healthier lifestyle and I am empowered to cut out anything that didn't make me feel good, which also saves me money at the grocery store. I am stronger as a result of this program, especially mentally."

To register or to learn more about the Heart-Conscious Diet & Lifestyle program, including pricing plans, visit HCLSchool.com.

