CERTIFY Health Appoints Former NADG Executive Dan Romary as Chief Operating Officer

Former North American Dental Group Leader Joins CERTIFY Health to Support DSO, Ambulatory, and Multi-Site Healthcare Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY Health, a unified healthcare platform for patient intake, scheduling, communications, payments, and practice operations, today announced the appointment of Dan Romary as Chief Operating Officer.

Romary joins CERTIFY Health as the company continues to expand among dental support organizations (DSOs), enterprise ambulatory groups, and multi-site provider organizations. As Chief Operating Officer, Romary will lead operational strategy and execution across the company, helping support continued growth and enterprise adoption.

Romary joins CERTIFY Health from North American Dental Group (NADG), where he served as Chief Information and Analytics Officer, leading enterprise technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data strategy across one of the nation's largest dental support organizations.

"Dan joins CERTIFY Health at an important stage in our growth," said Kevon Kothari, Chief Executive Officer of CERTIFY Health. "His experience leading technology, analytics, and operations within a large DSO gives him a unique understanding of the challenges our customers face every day. He will play a key role as we continue expanding our platform and supporting enterprise healthcare organizations."

Romary's appointment comes as DSOs, ambulatory groups, and multi-site healthcare organizations continue to look for ways to standardize patient operations, reduce administrative workload, improve collections, and create more consistent experiences across locations. CERTIFY Health supports these priorities through connected workflows for intake, communications, payments, scheduling, and operational execution.

Romary brings more than two decades of leadership experience across healthcare technology, analytics, digital transformation, and operations. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale initiatives focused on improving organizational performance, modernizing technology infrastructure, and driving measurable business outcomes.

"Healthcare enterprises are under increasing pressure to improve patient experiences, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen financial performance," said Romary. "CERTIFY Health is uniquely positioned to help organizations address those challenges through a unified platform that connects patient intake, communications, payments, and operational workflows. I'm excited to join the team and help drive the next phase of growth."

CERTIFY Health's platform helps healthcare organizations streamline patient operations, improve staff efficiency, accelerate collections, and create more consistent experiences across every location. The company serves DSOs, specialty practices, ambulatory care organizations, and multi-site healthcare enterprises nationwide.

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health provides a unified healthcare platform for patient intake, scheduling, communications, payments, and practice operations. Built for DSOs, specialty practices, ambulatory groups, and multi-site healthcare organizations, the platform helps teams reduce administrative burden, improve staff efficiency, accelerate collections, and deliver more consistent patient experiences across locations.

For more information, visit CERTIFY Health

SOURCE CERTIFY Health