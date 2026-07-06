CERTIFY Health Names Nimi Kuruvilla Vice President of Customer Success to Scale Enterprise Customer Operations

Nimi will lead customer onboarding, implementation, and long-term account operations as CERTIFY Health grows across DSOs, enterprise ambulatory groups, and multi-site provider organizations.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY Health, a unified healthcare platform for patient intake, scheduling, communications, payments, and practice operations, today announced that Nimi Kuruvilla has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success.

Nimi Kuruvilla appointed as VP of Customer Customer Success by CERTIFY Health, a unified platform of patient intake, communication, payments, scheduling for outpatient and Ambulatory based care to help customers adopt CERTIFY Health’s platform at scale, with a consistent, high-quality experience at every step.

The appointment comes as CERTIFY Health continues to grow among dental support organizations (DSOs), enterprise ambulatory groups, and multi-site healthcare organizations. Kuruvilla will lead onboarding, implementation, and long-term account operations. Her goal is to help customers adopt CERTIFY Health's platform at scale, with a consistent, high-quality experience at every step.

Nimi joins CERTIFY Health from Overjet, where she helped roll out Dental AI technology across large enterprise organizations. She has spent her career building customer operations that scale with rapid growth without losing service quality, proactive support, measurable adoption, or long-term retention.

"As healthcare organizations modernize patient access, intake, payments, and daily operations, customer success becomes central to how CERTIFY Health delivers value," said Kevon Kothari, CEO of CERTIFY Health. "Nimi brings the enterprise implementation experience and customer-first mindset our customers need through that shift. Her background in dental technology and scalable operations makes her a strong addition to our leadership team."

Throughout her career, Nimi has turned complex enterprise rollouts into lasting customer partnerships. At CERTIFY Health, she will work closely with implementation, product, operations, and account teams to guide customers from onboarding through long-term adoption.

"Healthcare enterprises are under constant pressure to streamline operations while continuing to grow," said Nimi Kuruvilla, Vice President of Customer Success at CERTIFY Health. "The challenge is that patient intake, scheduling, communications, payments, and daily operations often run across disconnected systems. CERTIFY Health brings those functions together on a single platform, giving healthcare organizations the operational foundation they need to standardize workflows, improve efficiency, and scale with confidence. I'm excited to help our customers turn implementation into long-term operational success."

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health is a unified healthcare platform. It helps outpatient practices, DSOs, ambulatory groups, and multi-site healthcare organizations streamline patient intake, scheduling, communications, payments, and practice operations. The platform gives healthcare teams connected workflows that improve patient access, cut administrative work, and deliver a smoother patient experience.

SOURCE CERTIFY Health