CERTIFY Health Releases Dual Benchmarks: Outpatient Pressure Index 2025™ and Financial Pressure Index 2025™ Reveal Hidden Strains in U.S. Healthcare Operations and Payment Experience

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY Health today announced the release of two national benchmark reports: the Outpatient Pressure Index 2025™, offering a first-of-its-kind lens into operational and patient-experience friction across ambulatory care, and the Financial Pressure Index 2025™, published by CERTIFY Pay, mapping the evolving burden of cost complexity and affordability breakdown across the healthcare economy.

Drawn from patient data, real-world performance, and U.S.-based institutional research, the reports provide hard proof of what care teams, finance departments, and patients have felt for years: healthcare isn't just clinically overextended - it's operationally jammed and financially brittle.

"We built these indexes to put numbers around the pressure providers feel every day. From broken check-in workflows to unpredictable payment timelines, this isn't just anecdotal anymore. It's measurable."

- Kevon Kothari, CEO, CERTIFY Health

Outpatient Pressure Index 2025™ Highlights:

Digital intake reduces check-in time by ~60%

Electronic insurance checks process in 1 min vs 8–24 manually

Clinics using AI-based reminders reduce no-show rates by up to 38

Secure patient messaging cuts post-visit call volume by 80%

The Index also maps how different specialties face unique pressure signatures: urgent care deals with throughput chaos, women's health faces communication bottlenecks, and dermatology struggles with coverage ambiguity.

Read the full report

Financial Pressure Index 2025™ CERTIFY Pay Highlights:

58% of insured adults faced at least one coverage problem in the past year

One-third of adults on high-deductible plans act like they're uninsured until the deductible is met

Only 22% of patients who used a payment plan received any discounted care

66% of Americans would switch providers if better price transparency were available

The report emphasizes that billing has become part of the patient experience. Payment trust, plan abandonment, and benefit confusion are eroding access to care across sectors: from behavioral health and urgent care to labs, dental, vision, and diagnostics.

"Financial pressure isn't just a patient issue - it's a practice stability issue. We designed CERTIFY Pay to make affordability transparent, compassionate, and real-time. This report proves why that matters." - Cameron Blaylock, VP of Healthcare Payments

Read the micro-report

