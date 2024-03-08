Certify Health to Showcase Innovative Solutions at HIMSS Conference 2024 in Orlando

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify Health, a leading provider of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Conference 2024, taking place next week in Orlando, Florida. The conference theme, "Creating Tomorrow's Health," perfectly aligns with Certify Health's mission and vision to revolutionize healthcare through innovation, technology, and forward-thinking solutions.

CERTIFY Health's HIMSS 2023 Booth

As one of the premier events in the healthcare industry, HIMSS brings together professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of healthcare delivery. With a focus on digital health, interoperability, and patient-centered care, HIMSS provides an ideal platform for Certify Health to showcase its transformative solutions and demonstrate its commitment to driving positive change in the healthcare landscape.

Certify Health is excited to highlight its latest advancements in patient experience technology, which are poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery and improve clinical decision-making. By harnessing the power of facial recognition, Certify Health aims to enhance experience, reduce inefficiencies, and ultimately improve patient wellbeing.

The theme of this year's HIMSS Conference, "Creating Tomorrow's Health," resonates deeply with Certify Health's core values and objectives. As a company dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in healthcare, Certify Health is committed to leveraging technology and data-driven insights to address the evolving needs and challenges of the healthcare industry. By embracing emerging technologies and adopting a forward-thinking approach, Certify Health is at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare delivery and transforming the patient experience.

"We are thrilled to be participating in the HIMSS Conference 2024 and showcasing our innovative solutions," said Kevon Kothari, Chief Growth Officer at Certify Health.

"The theme of 'Creating Tomorrow's Health' perfectly encapsulates our vision and mission as a company. We believe that by harnessing the power of technology and innovation, we can drive positive change in healthcare and create a brighter, healthier future for patients, and those who serve them."

Certify Health invites conference attendees to connect with the team to learn more about its groundbreaking solutions and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

Together, we can create a future where healthcare is smarter, more efficient, and more patient-centered than ever before.

Media contact:

Patricia Bradley

[email protected]

(240) 751-4535

SOURCE CERTIFY Health