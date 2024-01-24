Certify My Biz CEO, Tiffany Garner, Honored with NAWBO's Emerging Entrepreneur Award

News provided by

Certify My Biz

24 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify My Biz, Inc., a government contracting, and certification consulting firm dedicated to empowering small and disadvantaged businesses, proudly announces that its CEO, Tiffany Garner, has been awarded the Emerging Entrepreneur Award by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). The recognition was presented to Tiffany Garner during the NAWBO Indianapolis Visionary Awards Luncheon on January 24, 2024.

Over the past four years, Tiffany has demonstrated unwavering commitment, utilizing her extensive experience in entrepreneurship and government contracting to deliver impactful results for small businesses. Under her leadership, Certify My Biz has become a driving force in equipping small, disadvantaged businesses with the training, education, and technical assistance needed to compete in the world of contracting.

"I am truly honored to receive the Emerging Entrepreneur Award from NAWBO," said Tiffany Garner, CEO of Certify My Biz. "This award is not just a recognition of my efforts, but a celebration of the incredible journey we've embarked upon at Certify My Biz. It affirms our commitment to fostering growth, creating opportunities, and leveling the playing field for small businesses."

Under Tiffany Garner's leadership, Certify My Biz, Inc. trained over 5,000 small business owners, registered over 3,500 businesses in the Federal Government Contracting System, and provided Government Contracting and Certifications training to 50,000 individuals. In the last year, Certify My Biz supported small businesses in securing $26 million in government contracts and accessing $2.5 million in grants. The company completed over 2,000 diversity certifications, showcasing its wide-ranging and impactful assistance to small, disadvantaged businesses in underserved communities.

The Emerging Entrepreneur Award from NAWBO recognizes Tiffany Garner's impact in creating opportunities and financial growth for minority and women-owned small businesses. Tiffany holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Sales from Butler University, an MBA in Business Leadership from Anderson University, and a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University.

For more information about Certify My Biz and Tiffany Garner's achievements, please visit www.certifymybiz.com.

About Certify My Biz:

Certify My Biz Inc. is a certified minority, and woman-owned small business (WOSB & WBE), consulting firm with a mission to equip small, disadvantaged businesses with the training, education and technical assistance needed to compete in government contracting. By offering personalized services, Certify My Biz helps elevate and position small businesses to win millions.

SOURCE Certify My Biz

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.