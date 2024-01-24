Certify My Biz CEO, Tiffany Garner, Honored with NAWBO's Emerging Entrepreneur Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify My Biz, Inc., a government contracting, and certification consulting firm dedicated to empowering small and disadvantaged businesses, proudly announces that its CEO, Tiffany Garner, has been awarded the Emerging Entrepreneur Award by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). The recognition was presented to Tiffany Garner during the NAWBO Indianapolis Visionary Awards Luncheon on January 24, 2024.

Over the past four years, Tiffany has demonstrated unwavering commitment, utilizing her extensive experience in entrepreneurship and government contracting to deliver impactful results for small businesses. Under her leadership, Certify My Biz has become a driving force in equipping small, disadvantaged businesses with the training, education, and technical assistance needed to compete in the world of contracting.

"I am truly honored to receive the Emerging Entrepreneur Award from NAWBO," said Tiffany Garner, CEO of Certify My Biz. "This award is not just a recognition of my efforts, but a celebration of the incredible journey we've embarked upon at Certify My Biz. It affirms our commitment to fostering growth, creating opportunities, and leveling the playing field for small businesses."

Under Tiffany Garner's leadership, Certify My Biz, Inc. trained over 5,000 small business owners, registered over 3,500 businesses in the Federal Government Contracting System, and provided Government Contracting and Certifications training to 50,000 individuals. In the last year, Certify My Biz supported small businesses in securing $26 million in government contracts and accessing $2.5 million in grants. The company completed over 2,000 diversity certifications, showcasing its wide-ranging and impactful assistance to small, disadvantaged businesses in underserved communities.

The Emerging Entrepreneur Award from NAWBO recognizes Tiffany Garner's impact in creating opportunities and financial growth for minority and women-owned small businesses. Tiffany holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Sales from Butler University, an MBA in Business Leadership from Anderson University, and a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University.

For more information about Certify My Biz and Tiffany Garner's achievements, please visit www.certifymybiz.com.

About Certify My Biz:

Certify My Biz Inc. is a certified minority, and woman-owned small business (WOSB & WBE), consulting firm with a mission to equip small, disadvantaged businesses with the training, education and technical assistance needed to compete in government contracting. By offering personalized services, Certify My Biz helps elevate and position small businesses to win millions.

