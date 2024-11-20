Certify Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Groundbreaking Advancements Redefining the Way We Work and Live

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify, the company building the data infrastructure to power the next-generation of provider data technology, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries—from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Healthcare relies on accurate provider data for millions of daily transactions, from helping members find care to managing billions in claims. Yet, over 60% of provider data is still managed manually, spanning 10+ systems and costing over $2B annually. With the mission to establish one API, one provider ID and countless ways to configure your workflows, Certify is partnering with their clients to architect the single source of truth for provider data.

"Our team is thrilled to work closely alongside our clients to make healthcare better, and create solutions that help them scale their organizations efficiently," said Anshul Rathi, Founder and CEO of Certify. "Our focus is on getting providers in-network with payers as quickly and seamlessly as possible, so our partners can do what they do best—care for patients."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

