Certify Receives SOC2 Type 2 Certification

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify , a first-of-its-kind provider intelligence platform powered by API integrations and hundreds of verified data points, today announced it has earned its SOC 2 Type 2 certification from American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for the first year. Certify received its SOC 2 Type I certification in 2023.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a globally recognized standard for evaluating an organization's system controls and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data. Achieving this certification demonstrates Certify's dedication to safeguarding its customers' private information.

"As trust is a critical part of our business, we are dedicated to holding the highest standards of security and data protection," said Anshul Rathi, CEO of Certify. "Our attainment of the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is further proof of our commitment to protecting the privacy of our consumers' data."

"As a younger company, it's important to demonstrate to our current and future clients that we're already very mature in our security posture. Data accuracy and controls are critical across industries, but especially so in healthcare" added Simon Maas, the company's COO.

The comprehensive audit examination assessed the following areas over a period of 12 months to evaluate Certify's effectiveness and consistency:

Control Environment

Control Activities

Information and Communication

Monitoring

Risk Management

Certify will continue to invest in security measures in these areas to stay ahead of threats and challenges in the industry.

Certify is a frictionless provider intelligence platform that delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, enrollment, and network monitoring to payors, providers, health systems and digital health companies. We have built a first-of-its-kind platform that unlocks insights for clinicians, teams and organizations, resulting in one-click credentialing and real-time network monitoring. Our end-to-end solution cuts verification time to mere minutes, using only five data points. Certify creates network management efficiencies and removes barriers so providers can focus on care, not paperwork. Our team has more than 25 years of combined experience building provider data systems at Oscar Health, and are backed by top-tier VC firms who share in our mission to unlock the power of healthcare provider intelligence. To learn more, visit www.certify.com.

