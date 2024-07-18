Certify Releases Blueprint Report for Provider Credentialing Automation

Findings show that automated data acquisition and system integration enhance provider data accuracy, reduce administrative costs, and enhance patient care

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify , a provider intelligence platform powered by API integrations and hundreds of verified data points, today released Provider Credentialing - A Complete Guide to the Building Blocks of Network Management. This comprehensive report provides a meta-analysis and strategic recommendations to enhance credentialing processes, emphasizing the advantages of automated data acquisition and system integration. Among the findings, the report highlights a Deloitte survey revealing that health plans that invest in automation technologies experience a 15-20% reduction in administrative costs and a 10-15% increase in data accuracy.

"In today's fast-evolving healthcare landscape, efficient and accurate provider credentialing is more critical than ever," said Anshul Rathi , Founder and CEO of Certify. "Our report clearly lays out the evidence for how automation and integration can reduce manual labor, minimize errors, cut costs, and most importantly enhance patient care, ultimately enabling better healthcare outcomes."

Certify identifies four key strategies to fix provider credentialing and improve healthcare operations:

Automated Data Acquisition: Establishing reliable connections with primary sources improves data accuracy and reduces administrative costs. Robust systems for data assignment and organization also ensure accurate and efficient data processing.

Establishing reliable connections with primary sources improves data accuracy and reduces administrative costs. Robust systems for data assignment and organization also ensure accurate and efficient data processing. Automating Data Configuration: Leveraging flexible platforms to accommodate unique provider management needs and regulatory requirements significantly reduces credentialing times, enhances compliance, and enables scalable, cost-efficient growth.

Leveraging flexible platforms to accommodate unique provider management needs and regulatory requirements significantly reduces credentialing times, enhances compliance, and enables scalable, cost-efficient growth. End-to-End System Integration: Adopting centralized data platforms streamlines operations, reduces costs, and improves data accuracy. Comprehensive integration also ensures reliable data flow across network operations.

Adopting centralized data platforms streamlines operations, reduces costs, and improves data accuracy. Comprehensive integration also ensures reliable data flow across network operations. Interoperability: Implementing a robust data infrastructure to support various network applications, enabling real-time data exchange to enhance provider engagement and patient access to care through seamless communication between different systems.

The report highlights the importance of automated technology and strategic planning in managing provider data. By consolidating data management processes into a single platform, health plans can enhance operational efficiency, optimize visibility for all stakeholders, and improve provider and patient experiences.

