CertifyNation Receives EASA STC Validation For ADS-B System Installation

SUSSEX, Wis., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertifyNation – A Division of The Angelus Corporation, an aerospace engineering and certification services company, has received a supplemental type certificate (STC) validation by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for retrofit installation of Honeywell's TRA-lO0B Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B) Out ATC Transponder System on Boeing 737 aircraft.

EASA's ADS-B mandate goes into effect June 7, 2020, and requires aircraft flying in European airspace to be equipped with an ADS-B system. The mandate is an important step towards air traffic modernization in Europe. "ADS-B transmits information about altitude, airspeed, heading and location derived through GPS from an equipped aircraft to ground stations and to other equipped aircraft in the vicinity. Air traffic controllers use the information to 'see' participating aircraft in real time with the goal of improving air traffic management," says Ryan Beech, CertifyNation General Manager. Aircraft that are not in compliance by the June 7, 2020, deadline will not be allowed to fly in most controlled European airspace.



The EASA validation is one of many international certification programs that CertifyNation has successfully completed. CertifyNation has experience with a variety of international civil aviation authorities, including DGCA (India), CASA (Australia) and CAAC (China), and helps customers around the world secure certifications for their aircraft modifications. For more information regarding CertifyNation's engineering and certification services, visit www.CertifyNation.com.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE CertifyNation

Related Links

http://www.certifynation.com

