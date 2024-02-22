CertifyOS Announces RosterOS to Streamline Provider Roster Management Process

A stress-free smart solution built for health plans and designed to cut administrative burdens and automate processes within 30 days

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertifyOS , a first-of-its-kind provider intelligence platform, powered by API integrations and hundreds of verified data points, today announced RosterOS, a stress-free provider-entity data management solution. RosterOS enables health plans to combine multiple provider rosters into one consolidated source of truth reducing administrative burden, and realizing improved, cleaner data. After the first month of implementation, provider groups can simply upload their roster, and data or format validations will happen automatically.

"RosterOS marks a pivotal advancement for healthcare organizations, streamlining the complex task of managing multiple provider rosters while ensuring data accuracy," said Anshul Rathi , Founder and CEO of CertifyOS. "Our latest solution underscores that CertifyOS is a leader in innovating new processes that address the needs of health plans and providers, and reaffirms our commitment to optimizing healthcare operations, and ultimately enhancing the quality of patient care."

Delegated credentialing is a valuable strategy for health plans to offload administrative tasks onto delegated entities. These entities manage their provider rosters, verifying and monitoring their providers, and sending updates to the health plan regularly. However, a common challenge arises when these delegated entities return rosters in incomplete, inconsistent, or incompatible formats. This creates a significant burden for health plan teams, who must clean, validate, and ingest these rosters into the plan's specific schema and template.

"Improved healthcare transparency is a driving force behind recent federal regulatory changes and an impetus for providers to improve their administrative processes. This includes the No Surprises Act, which implemented new requirements for providers to report data accurately and in a timely manner," added Anshul Rathi.

RosterOS enables both delegated entities and health plan teams to streamline provider roster management, reducing administrative complexities and ensuring clean data. The key benefits of RosterOS include:

RosterOS standardizes, validates, and ingests clean data into a cohesive provider roster, eliminating the challenges posed by varying roster formats and erroneous data which are common in the industry. Process Diverse Formats : Regardless of the initial roster format, RosterOS seamlessly maps it into the health plan's required schema, ensuring compatibility and consistency.

RosterOS is user-driven, allowing authorized users to upload, validate, and produce clean files with ease. It supports up to 10,000 rows per uploaded file and 100 columns, along with features like field matching, error detection and review, suggested error correction, and clean and unclean file retrieval. Custom Directory Export Generation: Healthcare organizations can effortlessly generate custom roster exports for downstream systems such as provider directories, claims payment systems, or power internal workflows. This feature simplifies data extraction and sharing with other systems or entities.

Healthcare organizations can effortlessly generate custom roster exports for downstream systems such as provider directories, claims payment systems, or power internal workflows. This feature simplifies data extraction and sharing with other systems or entities. Ingest Multiple Delegated Rosters into One Consolidated Roster: RosterOS consolidates multiple delegated rosters into a single, unified roster, enhancing efficiency and data management.

CertifyOS, founded by former Oscar Health employees, brings extensive expertise to improving data processes, beginning with provider licensing and credentialing, having credentialed over 40,000 providers. Their innovative data infrastructure slashes turnaround times from an industry standard of 28 days to under two minutes, resulting in significant cost savings, with user administrative expenses typically reduced by 40%.

For more information about RosterOS and how CertifyOS can benefit your organization, please visit certifyos.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

CertifyOS is a frictionless provider intelligence platform that delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, enrollment, and network monitoring to payors, providers, health systems and digital health companies. We have built a first-of-its-kind platform that unlocks insights for clinicians, teams and organizations, resulting in one-click credentialing and real-time network monitoring. Our end-to-end solution cuts verification time to mere minutes, using only five data points. CertifyOS creates network management efficiencies and removes barriers so providers can focus on care, not paperwork. Our team has more than 25 years of combined experience building provider data systems at Oscar Health, and are backed by top-tier VC firms who share in our mission to unlock the power of healthcare provider intelligence. To learn more, visit www.certifyos.com.

