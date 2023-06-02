CERTIHASH Introduces Sentinel Node at London Blockchain Conference

News provided by

CERTIHASH

02 Jun, 2023, 08:04 ET

Next-gen cybersecurity tool looks to revolutionize information security by leveraging the BSV blockchain

LONDON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, at the London Blockchain Conference, CERTIHASH, the world's first blockchain cybersecurity solution, put a spotlight on Sentinel Node, an innovative tool designed to reduce the time it takes to detect hacks or threats. Sentinel Node was built in collaboration with IBM Consulting, the professional services and consulting arm of IBM. This new, revolutionary technology reduces breach detection time from the industry average 212 days to an instant alert system. Sentinel Node is able to do this by utilizing the scalability offered through the BSV blockchain.

On the key issues that Sentinel Node seeks to address, Co-Creator Greg Ward said, "We're looking to provide companies with confidence and peace of mind when it comes to data integrity, auditability and accountability. And as data becomes increasingly more valuable, so too does the threat of cyber hacks. With Sentinel Node, you can rest assured that you will receive real time notifications of any attacks on your system."

According to a 2022 study of 550 organizations by IBM Security, approximately 83% suffered at least one data breach, costing these companies $4.35m on average. Furthermore, 60% of these companies noted that these attacks resulted in increased prices passed along to customers. 

On the ability for this technology to democratize cybersecurity, fellow Co-Creator Bryan Daugherty said, "Cybersecurity tools should not only be accessible but also affordable to any company or institution that needs to protect its data. With the BSV blockchain, we're able to lower costs because of its inherent scalability. There is no reason that this technology cannot be adopted by schools, hospitals and small businesses, in addition to multinational companies."

If you would like to interview any of the speakers/keynotes from the conference, please email: [email protected].  

About CERTIHASH

CERTIHASH is the first blockchain empowered full suite of cybersecurity tools based on the NIST cybersecurity framework. Learn more at: https://certihash.solutions

About the London Blockchain Conference: 

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE. 

 At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how the BSV Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

SOURCE CERTIHASH

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.