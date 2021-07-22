Certilytics, Carewise Health to sponsor Cure CF golf tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc., and Carewise Health, Inc., are proud to be Diamond Sponsors of the 2021 Cure CF Classic, a golf tournament that will raise money for cystic fibrosis research and care.

Cure CF, a Louisville-based philanthropy dedicated to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis, is hosting the event July 26 at the Glen Oaks Country Club in Prospect, Ky.

"We're thrilled to be able to give back to a local organization doing such vital work," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics Executive Vice President & Chief Business Development Officer. "We're excited as well to field a team for the golf tournament and expect to put up a strong showing."

"The families who are part of Cure CF have seen firsthand the challenges that come with cystic fibrosis," said Joseph Klausing, executive director, Cure CF. "Our ultimate goal is to see a cure for cystic fibrosis, and the way to do that is to fund research and build centers that offer the latest care for children and families dealing with this disease. Through Certilytics' continued support of Cure CF, we are one day closer to CF standing for Cure Found."

About Certilytics, Inc.

Certilytics is the leading data and predictive analytics partner transforming our country's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations. Certilytics' solutions enable customers to thrive in a value-focused healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets. Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers. You can email Certilytics at [email protected], visit the company's website at certilytics.com, and follow Certilytics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Carewise Health, Inc.

Carewise Health, Inc. provides healthcare organizations with Care Management and Payment Integrity solutions that empower clinicians, patients, and health plans to achieve and sustain better health. Solutions take advantage of a cutting-edge technology platform with the latest in business intelligence and vast clinical expertise. It unlocks opportunities in the data not otherwise accessible through traditional data mining and medical bill review techniques.

About Cure CF

Cure CF is a Louisville-based philanthropy dedicated to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. Comprised of parents of CF kids and friends and business partners striving to eradicate this disease, Cure CF is a 100% volunteer-based board, donating every dollar raised to CF research and support.

Contact:

Austin Wright

[email protected]

804-698-9461



SOURCE Certilytics

Related Links

https://www.certilytics.com

