Certilytics, Inc. Announces Appearance at HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. announced today it will showcase its full range of AI-powered healthcare predictive analytics capabilities at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition.

The annual event is being held March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and will be attended by nearly 45,000 healthcare professionals.

Certilytics' appearance will include:

Exhibit ( booth #7365 ) hosted by product leaders offering real-time product demonstrations and private meeting space

) hosted by product leaders offering real-time product demonstrations and private meeting space Premier of newly-available Nucleus Data Warehousing + Predictive Analytics offering highly relevant tools to employers, employer groups, benefit managers, health plans, and provider health systems

Reception hosted by Andrew Ottum , Executive Vice President, on Tuesday, March 10 , from 6-7:30 pm (adjacent Hyatt/Plaza Ballroom D)

Certilytics' inaugural HIMSS exhibit is the latest milestone for a company that has experienced rapid expansion and commercialization of its entire AI-powered product offerings since signing initial contracts with two national healthcare organizations.

At the March 10 hosted reception, Executive Vice President Andrew Ottum and other senior leaders will discuss such topics as:

Building operational predictive models that lead to significant ROI

Optimizing care management investments through predictive reporting that combines financial, clinical, and behavioral insights

Identifying savings opportunities, engaging patients, and measuring results across the value-based care continuum

Designing products from an open-source technology stack that allows maximum scalability

Delivering predictive analytics as a service, with quick implementation timelines, delivery cycles, and easy adoption that integrates with existing technology

At its hosted exhibit (booth #7365), Certilytics will showcase in particular its products that are most relevant to employers, health plans, and provider health systems, including:

Aspects Suite for data visualizations and reporting

DL&M Pipeline for data standardization and cleansing at scale

CORE Pathways for clinical episode grouping optimized for machine learning

BrainstormTM AI for rapidly integrating predictive insights into operations with "data science as a process"

About Certilytics

Certilytics, Inc. provides sophisticated predictive analytics solutions to major healthcare organizations by integrating financial, clinical, and behavioral insights. Customers use the solutions to price and mitigate risk with precision and confidence, creating unique value for patients, actuaries, clinicians, data scientists, and developers. Our clients see the future through data using our advanced technologies, including the BrainstormTM AI deep learning platform, our library of predictive models, the Aspects reporting suite, and the CORE Pathways next-generation clinical episode grouper.

Our Healthcare Predictive Data Analytics Platform is adopted via remote hosted deployment or onsite within each customer's IT infrastructure, and is configured using the latest Hadoop and open-source technologies to ensure scaling. Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. Certilytics is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers.

