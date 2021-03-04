Certilytics, Inc. Announces Participation in 2021 KHC Annual Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. announced today it will showcase its healthcare analytics data warehousing solutions at the 2021 Kentuckiana Health Collaborative Annual Conference.

The event is being held virtually March 9-10, with a focus on healthcare equity and value.

Certilytics' appearance will include:

a live virtual exhibit where experts will be available to discuss how Certilytics solutions save employers $200 PMPY through total health management focused on prospective opportunity rather than retrospective risk

through total health management focused on rather than a live demo of Fusion, a self-service business intelligence tool that enables interactive data exploration, visualization, and extraction to identify new population opportunities, share member-level insights, and create customized reports

participation in a panel discussion by Certilytics Chief Data Scientist Robert Dwyer , Ph.D., on the issue of bias in predictive modeling and what the most innovative predictive analytics companies are doing to combat it

In December, Certilytics and KHC announced a partnership to bring advanced data science capabilities to KHC's highly respected quality measures reporting—with the ultimate goal of improving healthcare delivery throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

"As Louisville-based entities, both Certilytics and KHC share many values, including a commitment to transparency and a desire to improve the region's healthcare delivery system," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics' Chief Business Development & Client Deployment Officer. "We're thrilled to be supporting KHC's important work and look forward to exploring new ways to apply our powerful predictive capabilities to the Consolidated Measurement Reports and other KHC initiatives."

About Certilytics

Certilytics is the transformative analytics partner for a rapidly growing number of the country's largest health plans, employers, provider health systems, and other organizations. Certilytics' next-generation predictive analytics solutions enable customers to successfully transform their approach to value-based care by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets.

Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers. Contact Certilytics to learn more.

