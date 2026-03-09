Certilytics Launches AI-Powered Answers Solution for Real-Time, Expert-level Healthcare Intelligence

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc., a leader in AI-driven healthcare intelligence solutions, today announced the commercial availability of Certilytics Health Language Model (CertHLM). This agentic, AI-powered interface delivers real-time data intelligence and expert decision support to health organizations. Leveraging Certilytics foundational data and predictive analytics solutions developed for and trusted by healthcare organizations over the last twelve years, CertHLM accelerates the analytics process to provide faster answers and insights for strategic decision-making.

"Across the healthcare industry, organizations aren't struggling with a lack of data—they're struggling with a lack of time and expert capacity to turn that data into action," says Andrew Ottum, executive vice president at Certilytics. "CertHLM removes this bottleneck by transforming natural language questions into instant, expert-grade answers, delivering intelligence that would otherwise require hours of specialized analytical work."

Certilytics will debut the technology during HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas, where attendees can view live demonstrations at Booth 6244.

"Healthcare demands more than access to a powerful model; it demands governance, security, and operational trust," said Elton Tavenner, executive vice president and chief technology officer. "CertHLM was built from the ground up as an enterprise-grade agentic platform, enabling healthcare organizations to deploy generative intelligence safely within their workflows, with controls and rigor that match the complexity of clinical and financial decision-making."

CertHLM Performance and Integration Insights:

Purpose-built agentic framework using enriched healthcare data and predictive analytic outputs.

Eliminates manual query-building and dashboard navigation by converting natural language queries into instant, expert-grade answers and reports.

Accelerates the identification of emerging clinical risks, intervention opportunities, population program shifts and competitive service-line insights for leadership teams.

CertHLM is the first solution that delivers instant, explainable intelligence from a customer's own data. Instead of spending hours assembling reports, users receive on-demand insights intelligence. This helps healthcare leaders to identify emerging risks earlier and better control spending.

"When we set out to build CertHLM, we did not want to create just another tool for answering questions on static data," said Robert Dwyer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief data scientist at Certilytics. "General-purpose AI wasn't built to generate validated clinical and financial intelligence from real healthcare data. CertHLM pairs agentic intelligence with our engineered features, predictive models and encoded expertise, so it serves as a team of AI experts - working around the clock to uncover insights and generate answers leaders can act on."

CertHLM uses the trusted power of the Certilytics Healthcare Data and Prediction Platform proven across a variety of organizations since 2014. This solution is designed to be flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of healthcare provider organizations, health plans and employers.

About Certilytics, Inc. Certilytics, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2014 to deliver AI-driven, forward-looking business intelligence to organizations across the healthcare ecosystem. By merging machine learning and software engineering, Certilytics extracts valuable intelligence from customers' data assets to improve workflows, deliver proactive business insights and improve financial decision-making. Visit the Certilytics website at www.certilytics.com.

