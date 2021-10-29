Certilytics to Participate in the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions 25th Annual Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. today announced its participation in the upcoming National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions 2021 Annual Forum.

This year's forum will be held in Arlington, Va., November 8-10. Attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with Certilytics' team of experts in advance. Those who schedule ahead of time will also be automatically entered to win an Apple Watch as well as other prizes.

During the conference, Certilytics experts Wes Smith (Senior VP for Advisory & Consulting), Andrew Ottum (Chief Business Development & Client Deployment Officer), and Kevin Prybol (Senior VP, Data Science) will discuss Data Insights for a High Performance Health Strategy. The presentation will include actionable strategies to drive healthcare quality improvements, identify high-performing providers to design high-value networks, and close critical gaps in care across health plan populations.

Certilytics' unique approach to helping self-insured employers drive down avoidable healthcare spending has caught the attention of benefit leaders in recent months, as companies redouble their efforts to find solutions that not only contain costs, but also boost employee health & well-being. Uncovering emerging risks to employees' physical, mental, and behavioral health has become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, even while many legacy technologies continue to lag behind the market's true needs.

"The benefit leaders we hear from aren't satisfied with traditional data warehousing and analytics solutions," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics' Chief Business Development & Client Deployment Officer. "They're looking to predict and manage prospective risk – not just retrospective. We recognize that employers need a better way to predict clinical and financial risk, drive improvements in employee health & well-being, and gain insight into how benefits programs are performing in near real time, rather than weeks or months after the fact."

Ottum added that many of Certilytics' clients are now looking to the company for help reining in specialty drug spending, a hot button issue across all industries as specialty drugs currently account for around half of many organizations' total pharmacy spending. And as forward thinking employers have become increasingly attuned to social determinants of health (SDoH) and health equity, Ottum said, Certilytics has developed an AI model that predicts & quantifies SDoH-related risk – a model that also enables Certilytics clients to test hypotheses before making new investments.

"Containing costs and reducing avoidable overspending is always top of mind," Ottum said. "But today's leaders are also concerned with improving health equity, boosting member engagement, and enhancing population health & well-being. Our platform helps ensure they meet those goals with programs or partnerships that are the right fit for their membership."

