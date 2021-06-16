Certilytics to participate in upcoming AHIP conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. today announced it will showcase its healthcare predictive analytics solutions at this year's AHIP Institute & Expo Online.

The virtual conference will be held June 22-24.

At the event, Certilytics will highlight how it is helping some of the nation's top health plans differentiate themselves from competitors with unique, value-focused predictive analytics that have led to savings of over $200 PMPY. This will include live demonstrations of how Certilytics' solutions streamline and strengthen health plans' ability to align clinical and financial incentives within their own organizations and across provider networks and employers.

Certilytics' virtual exhibit will also feature an "opportunity calculator," which will allow attendees to enter basic facts about their population and receive a free, sample report showing areas of opportunity and avoidable overspend. Attendees will also get an inside look at how working with Certilytics enabled one national insurer to reduce the percentage of total costs that were the result of care delivered in a hospital setting from 56% to 38%.

"Health plans need sophisticated capabilities to stand out from their competitors in today's market," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics' Chief Business Development & Client Deployment Officer. "With the standalone value of discounts decreasing and employers becoming more laser focused on improving members' health and well-being, AI-powered analytics and a fully modernized approach to data management are now at the center of every health plan's success and long-term growth strategy."

"We're excited to be a part of this year's AHIP Institute & Expo," Ottum continued. "Virtual conferences are still an adjustment for everyone involved – but we're looking forward to engaging with attendees virtually, learning more about their goals for 2021 and beyond, and sharing some exciting news from our side such as new models for predicting High Cost Claimants when there's a lack of historical data."

About Certilytics

Certilytics is the leading data and predictive analytics partner transforming the country's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations. Certilytics' solutions enable customers to thrive in a value-focused healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets.

Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers. You can email us at [email protected], visit our website at certilytics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



