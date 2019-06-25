CertiPath adds $33 Million U.S. Marshals Service Program Management and Operations Support Services Contract

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiPath announces it was recently selected as the single awardee of a $33 million contract to provide the U.S. Marshals Service National Physical Security Program's Program Management and Operations Support Services contract. The highly-coveted contract, competed for under GSA Schedule 70, provides for a base period and four 1-year options. CertiPath is a leading provider of identity credential and access management (ICAM) subject matter expertise for physical and logical access in the public and private sectors. CertiPath teamed with Guidehouse, formerly PwC US Public Sector. Guidehouse's strategic and management consulting capabilities were a key component of the combined total solution to address the scale of U.S. Marshals Service's operations.

CertiPath has provided ICAM subject matter expertise services to the U.S. Marshals Service and is looking forward to vastly expanding that support under this contract. Specifically, CertiPath will help to manage and direct upgrades to physical access control systems and provide security program support across all U.S. Marshals Service facilities to ensure FICAM compliance. These facilities include highly complex U.S. federal courthouses with a wide range of security requirements, often in buildings of historical importance.

Jeff Nigriny, President and Founder of CertiPath, said, "We have spent the last ten years helping to invent high assurance physical access technology synonymous with FICAM. We have additionally assisted with the creation and drafting of the majority of policy under which FICAM physical access is mandated, and we have pioneered and provided testing of FICAM-compliant physical access. In all this time, we have always served as the Federal Government's 'buyer's agent.' We are solely focused on improving access control through the use of better identity. With this award, supporting arguably the most complex and highest impact security program across Civilian Government, our decade-long strategy is being validated. We will help the U.S. Marshals Service become the gold standard in physical access done right."

About CertiPath

CertiPath, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable high assurance credentials in the Federal Government and commercial industries. In the ever-changing landscape of network security, we apply our unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing your network to the highest level of validation. We use these tools to protect the investments our customers make in implementing high assurance credentials as a method of authentication within enterprise-wide physical and logical security frameworks. For more information about CertiPath, visit our website at http://www.certipath.com/.

