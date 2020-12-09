CertiPath Appoints Jeffrey D. Nigriny To Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiPath, an innovator and leader in high-assurance identity, credential and access management services for highly regulated environments, announces the appointment of Jeff Nigriny to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As the founder of the company in 2004, Nigriny formally held the position of President and replaces Shawn Hughes as CEO. Hughes will assume the role of Chief Experience Officer to enhance the customer experience for CertiPath's growing client base.

Nigriny's 23-year career in the IT industry has focused primarily on information security. Prior to CertiPath, Nigriny served as the Chief Information Security Officer of a major aerospace and defense provider for nine years, where he amassed a broad base of information security expertise. Since forming CertiPath, established out of the need to address the evolving importance of identity systems and their role in enterprise-class information security, Nigriny oversaw the mechanisms and policies to create overall protection and how both can be judged effective and consistently enforced within government and corporate systems alike.

Nigriny holds a master's degree in information systems management from the American University. He is one of a small handful of experts throughout the world that has a thorough understanding of identity in both logical and physical security and is a frequent speaker at security and industry conferences.

