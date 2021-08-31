CertiProf and Credly Enter Their Second Year as Strategic Partners

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiProf has renewed its strategic partnership with Credly , the leader in digital credentials, to continue validating their fast-growing global community's skills and accomplishments.

Thanks to the ever-changing technology, 14% of the world's workforce should acquire new skills by 2030. CertiProf continues to identify innovative partnerships to enable candidates to stay at the forefront of the job market.

For the last year, CertiProf has issued badges through the world's leading skills validation platform, providing professionals with a modern, digital way of validating their skills and demonstrating their achievements online. Credly collaborates with other industry-leading certifications companies such as Amazon, Scaled Agile, Microsoft, IBM, Project Management Institute, Scrum.org, among others, providing users uniformity so they can validate all their skills in one place. This unified form of knowledge validation is a tremendous advantage for professionals who want to universally demonstrate their competencies in different topics.

"Partnering with Credly allows us to provide our community with the best way of displaying their continuous learning and career advancement," said Gina Gillin, CertiProf Managing Director. "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of career advancement and place our candidates on the best path for success in the professional industry."

"In 2020, our certification issuance was up approximately 70 percent, and thanks to strategic partnerships like this one, we have awarded more than 800K credentials to date. Credly has allowed us to issue more than 600K badges across 88 countries. We are so proud and excited to continue working with Credly for the second year in a row."

By enabling candidates to showcase their earned skillsets, this collaboration represents a step-change in how job seekers and employers address the market's needs.

CertiProf is a globally recognized certification body that includes a partner community with over 900+ training companies worldwide. More than 800,000 certified professionals have validated their knowledge in agile practices in programs such as Scrum, DevOps, Design Thinking, and OKR, among others.

SOURCE CertiProf

Related Links

https://certiprof.com/

