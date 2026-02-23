Certis and FieldAI Form Strategic Partnership to Deploy Autonomous Robotics in Real-World Security Operations

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certis Group, Singapore's leading provider of integrated security and operations solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with FieldAI, a US-based leader in deploying general-purpose autonomous robots, to advance cost-effective robotic applications in complex, real-world security operations.

Certis and FieldAI celebrate the signing of a strategic partnership agreement to deploy autonomous robotics in real-world security operations. A FieldAI-enabled autonomous security robot at Certis headquarters in Singapore.

Orchestrating Humans, Robots and Operations at Scale

Autonomous robotics technology has advanced rapidly, with security deployments of robots now underway across the world. This partnership between Certis and FieldAI aims to enable the scalable deployment of autonomous robotics across large, multi-site security operations globally by creating an ecosystem of general-purpose robots, integrated with command systems, operational workflows, and human teams.

This combines FieldAI's advanced AI and autonomy technology with Certis' operational orchestration and deployment expertise, through Certis' Mozart™ orchestration platform that coordinates robots, human teams, workflows and command systems in real-world environments.

Together, Certis is advancing the operating model for autonomous security, building on FieldAI's proven real-world deployments to improve how autonomous systems are integrated in live security operations today, while setting the standards for safe and reliable deployment at scale.

A Partnership Grounded in Real-World Operations

FieldAI's autonomy technology will be integrated with Certis' command-and-control platforms and operational workflows to scale deployment of autonomous robots working alongside human security teams.

The robots will operate across diverse indoor and outdoor environments, including public infrastructure, transport hubs, commercial and industrial facilities, as well as more remote or hazardous locations.

Structured with the flexibility of scale the robots are designed to perform routine tasks, freeing security personnel to focus on higher-level analysis and critical response. Deployments are designed to improve operational efficiency and resilience while maintaining service quality and safety, as both partners bring established capabilities in system performance, reliability, and human-robot coordination to operational scales not previously achieved in the industry.

"The security industry currently employs more than 30 million workers globally, and operates in increasingly complex and labour-constrained environments, where reliability, safety and accountability are non-negotiable," said Ng Tian Beng, President and Group CEO, Certis. "For robotics to be viable at scale, they must integrate seamlessly with human teams, operational workflows and command systems. This partnership with FieldAI reflects our approach of working with leading technology companies to deploy solutions that can perform consistently in live, mission-critical environments."

Advancing Autonomous Capabilities Through Integration

At the core of FieldAI's technology are its Field Foundation Models™, general-purpose autonomy software that acts as a brain for any robot type to operate safely in complex, dynamic and real-time environments without reliance on prior maps, prior routes, or supporting infrastructure. As robots encounter new environments, learnings are shared across the entire fleet, continuously improving performance at scale.

FieldAI's autonomy software will pair with Certis' orchestration and fleet management systems to support applications that can include autonomous patrols, real-time incident detection, remote supervision, and coordinated human-robot response, while allowing for scalable deployments at reduced cost.

"The real world is complex and unpredictable. That's why we built autonomy that focuses on managing uncertainty, while learning and improving itself continuously across deployments," said Ali Agha, Chief Executive Officer of FieldAI. "Because the FieldAI brain doesn't need prior maps or pre-planned routes, customers can deploy these systems quickly and scale them across new sites with minimal cost and setup. Certis operates some of the most complex security environments globally, and integrating our autonomy technology with Certis' orchestration and operational platforms allows us to advance these capabilities where it matters most: in live operations at scale."

Looking Ahead

FieldAI has opened an office in Singapore to support ongoing deployments and integration work with Certis. Field AI will exhibit at ISC West 2026 on March 23–27, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV.

The collaboration will initially focus on security applications, with broader use cases such as inspection, facilities monitoring and intelligent field operations explored over time. Both companies will also work together on training, safety validation and operational frameworks to support responsible deployment.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to scaling practical robotics solutions that integrate seamlessly with human operations, supporting safer and more resilient environments as organisations face growing labour constraints and operational complexity.

About Certis

Certis is a leading Singapore-based technology and services company that designs, builds and operates integrated smart operations across security, facilities and workforce management.

Guided by our Operational Design First philosophy, we combine deep operational expertise with advanced technologies, including AI, robotics and intelligent orchestration, to help organisations run safer, smarter and more sustainable operations. Our proprietary Mozart™ platform enables real-time visibility, coordination and control across complex environments, delivering measurable efficiency, performance and sustainability outcomes.

With headquarters in Singapore and operations in five markets across Asia Pacific and Qatar, Certis is trusted by government agencies, enterprises and partners around the world. Our 25,000-strong global team is committed to our purpose to make our world safer, smarter, better.

About FieldAI

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, FieldAI develops embodied AI software for autonomous robot operations in real-world environments. The company's Field Foundation Models provide a hardware-agnostic autonomy brain that enables robots to navigate dynamic and unpredictable conditions without maps, GPS, or predefined trajectories. The technology works across diverse platforms, from quadrupeds to humanoids, and has been deployed in industries including construction, security, energy, and logistics applications. For more information, visit www.fieldai.com or contact [email protected].

