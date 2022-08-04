Certn Appoints New Chief Product Officer to Lead Hypergrowth Phase

Veteran Tech Leader Christian Ali Joins Certn to Drive Product-Led Growth

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn, a leader in background screening solutions, today announced the addition of Christian Ali as the company's chief product officer. The addition of Ali to the executive team will propel Certn's core mission to accelerate growth in the global trust economy with innovative, compliant and reliable solutions. Ali's hiring follows the company's recent Series B funding round and acquisition of Credence Background Screening, which expands Certn's presence in the EMEA region.

Ali brings more than two decades of product leadership experience, having worked with tech pioneers such as Securekey, Dream Payments, and Entersekt to develop award-winning digital identity, payment and authentication products. As Certn enters its hypergrowth phase, Ali's data-driven and customer-centric approach to product development will be instrumental.

Christian Ali, chief product officer, Certn, said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking and rapidly growing organization focused on building trust globally. Where – and how – people choose to work, live and play has changed drastically over the last few years, and the way Certn empowers people through trust makes it easier and safer for everyone. I'm honoured to join the Certn team and help drive the company's growth trajectory as we expand our offerings and power the global trust economy."

Ali will focus on building world-class products that take a customer-centric approach. He will help Certn continue to drive innovation through its core products and assist in its relentless search for novel solutions and opportunities. Ali is motivated by, and shares in, Certn's obsession with customer success.

Andrew McLeod, chief executive officer, Certn, said: "Hiring a chief product officer is part of our game plan for growth and continued excellence. Christian brings the strengths and expertise needed to accelerate our product strategy. Ultimately, having leadership focused solely on the product allows Certn to deliver on our goal of empowering people through trust more quickly and effectively."

