CertShopService Unveils Major New Discount and Practice Exam Bonus

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CertShopService, a leader in the field of certification exam vouchers, has announced a significant new initiative that will significantly expand the value and usefulness of its services.

First, the company is offering a 60% discount on IT certification exam voucher on their platform. This limited-time offer aims to make these vouchers more affordable. It also encourages individuals to explore the various options offered by CertShopService.

Second, the company has announced that every voucher comes with a complimentary "exam dump." When individuals purchase a voucher, they will automatically receive previously completed tests. This allows them to better prepare for their upcoming exams.

"We are introducing these changes in response to the high demand for our services," said Bella Rose, Sales Director. "Our goal is to simplify the exam experience and provide our customers with all the resources they need to succeed in their career journey. By offering cost savings and valuable preparation materials, we create a win-win situation for our customers."

CertShopService provides an alternative method of payment for certification exams. Students or interested individuals can purchase vouchers, which can be used for Pearson proctored exams. CertShopService offers a wide range of exam study guies, dumps and vouchers for several professional certification exams not limited to Oracle certification and VMware certification exams. The aim is to make exam certifications more affordable, as the cost of preparation and exams can be significant. Using a voucher for payment helps students save money.

In addition, CertShopService partners with major institutes and organizations in the exam industry, such as VMWare and Oracle. This partnership enables individuals to pursue significant career advancements at discounted prices.

"Our commitment is clear: we want to provide affordable and accessible pathways to professional certification," said Bella Rose. "However, this offer is not available indefinitely. We encourage you to take advantage of this limited-time offer and invest in an exam voucher that will set you up for long-term career success. At CertShopService, we are dedicated to helping you achieve your goals."

For more information on these discounted exam vouchers, please visit CertShopService's website at http://certshopservices.com/ From there, you can explore the various courses and career options available.

About Cert Shop Services

Cert Shop Services is an online platform that provides IT professionals with the necessary expertise to succeed in the digital age. With years of experience, the platform offers a variety of certification materials, including exam vouchers for VMware and Oracle certification exams.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Cert Shop Services latest discounted materials and certifications for advancing your IT career, visit https://www.certshopservices.com/

Press Contact:

Bella Rose

7402177670

https://www.certshopservices.com/

SOURCE Cert Shop Services