CertTech, WTI, and Butterfield Engineering Unite as Genuen, Provider of End-to-End Test Solutions for Mission-Critical Applications

LENEXA, Kan., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CertTech, WTI, and Butterfield Engineering announced the organizations have united as Genuen, a single company that provides test solutions across the entire product lifecycle.

With its expertise and dedication to test, Genuen serves the market as a leader in custom test solution development . The combined companies now can more comprehensively serve government Prime contractors and leading Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated vertical industries such as national security, aerospace , medical devices , automotive and transportation.

A History of Successful Client Engagements Builds the Foundation for Future Innovation

After WTI and Butterfield Engineering joined CertTech in 2020, the company's combined leadership sought to present the market with a name that concisely defined a shared core value: to always act in the best interest of customers.

"While the Genuen name is new, it represents three decades of work we've collectively completed for global product developers and manufacturers who trust us to solve their complex test challenges with innovative technologies," said Jeff Gray, CEO of Genuen. "We understand the rigorous challenges and requirements our customers face with every project, and we are unconditionally dedicated to safe and reliable products where complex technologies touch humanity."

Testing Early and Often Reduces Product Development Time and Costs

Today's products contain highly integrated software and hardware systems with intricate subsystems. From initial R&D through verification, engineers need timely, reliable data to make analytical decisions and move forward. Genuen works in and across systems and toolchains, orchestrating a consistent, informative, actionable suite of test data throughout the entire product development process.

With expertise in requirements development, simulation environments, software development, physical test systems, and regulatory compliance, Genuen teams partner with customers to maximize confidence, improve time-to-market, and increase margins.

The company will maintain all existing CertTech, WTI, and Butterfield Engineering offices and facilities as it continues to expand its footprint and technical staff to better support customers globally. Genuen also holds significant partnerships with major instrumentation developers and technology vendors.

For more information, visit genuen.com.

About Genuen

Genuen partners with innovative manufacturing companies to improve time to market while ensuring the highest product quality and safety standards. With extensive experience in mission-critical applications and regulatory compliance, Genuen offers test solutions across the entire product development lifecycle with specialized focus on test systems including hydraulic, dynamometer, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation, custom test systems, test platform development, and software development.

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, Genuen has offices and facilities across the United States and serves clients in multiple industries including aerospace, medical device, automotive, transportation and national security. The company's Quality Management System (QMS) has been certified to ISO 9001.

Contact: Morgan Norris [email protected]

SOURCE Genuen

