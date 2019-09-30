Certus Appoints Rich Ennis to Board of Directors

GUILFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certus, a new entrant to the pest control market, today announces it has appointed Rich Ennis to its Board of Directors.

Rich Ennis is a former pest control executive who led Steritech as Chief Executive Officer for four years, until its eventual sale to Rentokil. During his tenure, Steritech grew from $30 million of revenue to over $150 million of revenue. The widely reported sale price of $425 million made it one of the most valuable exits in the history of pest control transactions.

Mike Givlin, CEO and co-founder of Certus, said, "Rich led Steritech to become a leading player in the commercial pest control industry through an intense focus on people, culture, integrity, and innovation; this aligns perfectly with our key values at Certus."

Rich Ennis further commented that "After meeting with the current board members, the executive team, and having worked with Mike for many years, I feel that Certus has the right team, philosophy and understanding of the pest control industry to be able to build a company that is truly great. I am excited to be a part of this journey with Certus, and I am looking forward to our exciting future together."

This is the first external appointment to the Certus Board of Directors.

As the company continues its growth across the United States, it will add directors that "see the opportunity to be a part of a differentiated pest control consolidator and can provide valuable industry and operational experience, to ensure we continue to deliver value to our employees, customers and shareholders," according to Givlin.

Certus entered the market in May 2019 with the acquisitions of Eco Elite Pest Control and Mathis Exterminating to form a sizable platform in the Pacific Northwest. The company expects to continue to grow through partnerships with leading pest control companies and their leadership teams. Ideal partners are those who are looking for partial liquidity but are also interested in continuing to grow their company with a strategic partner who can provide them with best-in-class resources and capital.

Certus is looking forward to attending its first PestWorld in October and meeting with many more entrepreneurs.

About Certus

Certus is a newly launched pest control company that is focused on partnering with leading regional pest control owner-operators and providing them with the capital and expertise to accelerate their growth, provide further growth opportunities for their employees, maintain their brand, and become a regional leader within the Certus organization. Certus' goal is to build a Top 10 pest control company founded on the principals of putting people first, delivering on our promises and creating lifetime clients.

