Cerula Care and Virginia Oncology Associates Launch Podcast on Behavioral Health Integration in Cancer Care

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Oncology Associates (VOA), a leader in cancer care based in Norfolk, VA, and Cerula Care, a leader in collaborative oncology behavioral health support, have released a new podcast episode exploring why behavioral health is essential to cancer treatment—and how innovative care models are closing long-standing gaps. VOA and Cerula Care have been partners since January 2024 to provide oncology specific behavioral health care to VOA patients through the collaborative care model. Over 850 patients have enrolled in Cerula Care's behavioral health program.

The podcast episode features:

Nina Balanchivadze, MD , Medical Oncologist at VOA

, Medical Oncologist at VOA Kyle Lavin, MD, MPH , Cofounder and Chief Medical Officer at Cerula Care

, Cofounder and Chief Medical Officer at Cerula Care Melissa Tamburo, a VOA patient who completed Cerula Care's program

Why This Matters:

Depression and anxiety affect up to 40% of cancer patients, and adjustment disorder impacts nearly all newly diagnosed cancer patients, yet psychosocial care often remains fragmented. Untreated distress can lower treatment adherence, increase hospitalizations, and even impact survival. This conversation highlights how integrated behavioral health improves outcomes and quality of life.

Key Insights from the Podcast:

Behavioral Health as Standard Care: "Cancer doesn't exist in isolation from the person experiencing it," says Dr. Balanchivadze. "Treating both the tumor and the mind allows patients to truly heal."

"Cancer doesn't exist in isolation from the person experiencing it," says Dr. Balanchivadze. "Treating both the tumor and the mind allows patients to truly heal." Evidence-Based Impact: Cerula Care's Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) has demonstrated a 62% reduction in depression symptoms and 57% reduction in anxiety within four months.

Cerula Care's Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) has demonstrated a 62% reduction in depression symptoms and 57% reduction in anxiety within four months. Breaking Barriers: Virtual integration addresses time, access, and stigma—making behavioral health support available without adding burden to oncologists or patients.

Virtual integration addresses time, access, and stigma—making behavioral health support available without adding burden to oncologists or patients. Patient Perspective: Melissa Tamburo shares how emotional support helped her navigate treatment with confidence and resilience.

Quote from Dr. Lavin:

"Cancer care is more than medicine—it's about supporting the whole person. Our model brings psychiatric expertise into oncology workflows, ensuring patients receive timely, coordinated care."

Quote from Dr. Balanchivadze:

"When mental health becomes part of routine cancer care, patients feel seen as whole people. That's the future of oncology."

Listen to the Full Episode: Supporting the Person, Not Just Treating the Cancer

About Cerula Care:

Cerula Care integrates behavioral health into oncology through evidence-based collaborative care, improving patient outcomes and reducing distress.

About Virginia Oncology Associates:

VOA is a leading oncology practice committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care across Virginia.

