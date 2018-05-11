Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

FREMONT, Calif. and OXFORD, England, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a privately-held, commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysm, today announced the promotion of Stephen Griffin, PhD, to president of the company, effective immediately. Dr. Griffin had previously served as the company's chief technology officer since joining in 2014.

"For the past four years, Stephen has been an integral part of the Cerus team, and it gives the Board great satisfaction to recognize his vast contributions through his promotion to president," said Sam J. Milstein, PhD, lead director of the company. "In addition to inventing or co-inventing Cerus's portfolio of interventional neuroradiology devices, including the Contour Neurovascular System™, as well as its intra-saccular coil assist neck bridge technology and microcatheters, Stephen has played a key role in their clinical advancement while also forging relationships with key opinion leaders and pursuing strategic collaborations. The Board looks forward to the continuity of Stephen's leadership as Cerus works to bring its novel aneurysm treatments to market while creating significant value for its investors."

"I am honored to accept the role of president of Cerus Endovascular at this important time in the company's evolution," said Dr. Griffin. "We are working toward a number of important milestones this year, including CE Mark and FDA approval for our family of microcatheters, the first of which has been submitted for approval in the U.S. We are also working toward completion of CE Mark trial enrollment of the Contour Neurovascular System™, and the initiation of activities to support an investigational device exception (IDE) study of both the Contour Neurovascular System™ and the intra-saccular neck bridge device technology. We believe these technologies have the potential to significantly advance the field of aneurysm therapy, and we continue to work diligently to bring these treatment options to patients who need them."

Prior to joining Cerus Endovascular, Dr. Griffin founded a medical device and technology consultancy, Griffin Biomedical, which counted Cerus Endovascular among its clients. Before that, he served as vice president of research and technology development at Covidien (which was acquired by Medtronic in 2015) and, before that, director of research and development at Nellix Endovascular. Prior to joining Nellix, he served as director of research and development at Cordis (a unit of J&J, which was sold to Cardinal Health in 2015). Earlier in his career, Dr. Griffin served in various research and development roles of increasing responsibility at Boston Scientific. He received his PhD and his BS in Materials Science from the University of Limerick.

The company also announced that Todd Derbin is no longer chief executive officer or chairman of the company or its U.S. subsidiary.

Founded in 2013, Cerus Endovascular is a privately-held, commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysm. The company's first product, the Contour Neurovascular System™, is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties that is delivered to the aneurysm via an endovascular micro-catheter. The company is also developing a pipeline of complementary devices, leveraging the design concept of the Contour Neurovascular System™ to address the full range of size, type and location of cerebral aneurysms with which a patient can present to the clinician.

