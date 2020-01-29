Cervais, Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign for e-Risk Mobile Data Protector

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervais' e-Risk Mobile Data Protector is something Jeff Bezos could have used when his iPhone got hacked by Saudi Arabia. That's because Cervais e-Risk™ Mobile Data Protector is a portable Cyber security device that provides complete data protection. Going further, it employs some of the most advanced data forensics detection and monitoring techniques available to combat and detect threats to a user's endpoint device as well as the Internet of Things (IoT).

e-Risk Mobile e-Risk Mobile Data Protector

As cyber criminals and even governments use increasingly advanced tactics on very specific targets, e-Risk Mobile is positioned to be the solution of choice when it comes to data protection. The smart phone has become an indispensable extension of people to do their banking, investing and trading on the stock market, grocery shopping, travel and even buying a car not to mention the ability of employees to work on confidential documents, manage customer lists and other sensitive information.

As connected devices proliferate, the attack vector grows larger and possibly less detectable. Cervais is transforming endpoint protection by being the first and only organization to architect an Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) system - all delivered via a small and compact mobile solution. Cervais e-Risk™ Mobile is built around a Cyber threat intelligence framework that employs their Inteli-Sense™ Analytics (ISA) engine—the core of which manages an extensive array of artificial intelligence algorithms. With Inteli-Sense™, their e-Risk™ Mobile solution applies predictive analytics to monitor and detect anomalies from all inbound attack vectors—and neutralize any threats. Cervais e-Risk uses the power of machine learning to identify, locate, authenticate, notify and protect user endpoint devices wherever the user may be, anywhere in the world.

Crowdfunding is sought for research and development of a customer-ready prototype. Cervais holds a patent with other patents being sought.

The Cervais Investment Opportunity on Crowdfunder - http://bit.ly/2uGIjhO

The Official Cervais Corporate Website - https://www.cervais.com/

Media Contact:

Howard Sherman

233265@email4pr.com

833-276-9377

SOURCE Cervais, Inc.