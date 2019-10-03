"Cervelatta For A Cure": BAVA Brothers Supports National Breast Cancer Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BAVA Brothers, LLC, maker of handcrafted, all-natural and non-GMO Italian specialty foods, launched its "Cervelatta for a Cure" campaign to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the entire month of October, the company will donate 10% of proceeds from its newest product, Cervelatta Calabrese, to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Shop our products at www.bavabrothers.com/shop and enjoy free shipping on all orders. Plus, customers who post on Instagram a picture of their "Welcome to the Family" ribbon card that comes with every order will receive 5% off their next order.

BAVA Brothers Cervelatta Calabrese

"Breast cancer has affected our family like so many others. And because my brother and I started this company to celebrate all types of families, we wanted to do something to show our support and love," says Steven Bava, company co-founder. "We'll make this donation to honor the breast cancer survivors in our family."

Cervelatta is a sweet or 'dolce' salumi that nicely complements our fourth generation spicy Sopressata and 'Nduja products. Soaked in white wine and flavored with peppercorns, cloves and garlic, and our characteristic fennel seeds, our Cervelatta brings a subtle sweetness when pairing with food. Like all BAVA Brothers products, Cervelatta is handcrafted with all-natural heritage pork from Iowa—free from antibiotics, added hormones and HGPs (hormone growth promotants). Herbs and spices are sourced from a California supplier that meets the highest quality standards.

At BAVA Brothers, family is celebrated because it's the heart and soul of the company. For four generations, the Bava family has made traditional southern Italian Sopressata Calabrese. Making sopressata for the holidays and neighborhood gatherings has been a cherished tradition, bringing family and friends together for decades. Company founders and brothers, Steven and Eric Bava, are now sharing their family recipe and other Calabrian-influenced recipes with the world.

Welcome to the family!

About BAVA Brothers, LLC

BAVA Brothers, LLC is a Los Angeles-based specialty food company. Founded in 2011 by brothers Steven and Eric Bava, the company produces a gourmet line of sopressata foodstuffs that are based on a family recipe from Calabria, Italy. All products are handmade in the United States, using sustainably-raised heritage pork and non-GMO, organic ingredients. For more information, go to www.bavabrothers.com.

