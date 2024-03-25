Cervello and CO. Bringing Italian Artistry to Laser Engineering

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello CO. Lasers is proud to announce the launch of its new line of premium laser devices that blend elegant Italian design with cutting-edge laser technology. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Bologna Italy, Cervello and CO. Lasers was created with a vision to push the boundaries of laser innovation while maintaining a focus on aesthetics and user experience.

Known for impeccable precision engineering and timeless Italian styling, Cervello is now taking its design-led approach to the next level.

Cervello & CO.: Bringing Italian Artistry to Laser Engineering Post this

Cervello laser hair removal device represents the pinnacle of Italian ingenuity.

Cervello combined 808nm of laser power in a single stack of diodes, the performance of the 755nm Alexandrite and the efficiency of the 1064nm and:YAG laser in one single hand piece.

Cervello's Double Cooling Technology (DCT) provides a nearly painless treatment experience.

The platform's DCT works to cool the skin throughout the treatment process, reducing the risks of burns while still effectively heating the dermis to remove hair follicles.

Experience unparalleled flexibility with the Cervello Free Use Setting. This advanced feature offers medical professionals complete control over laser settings, allowing for tailored treatments to meet individual client needs. Enhanced with ergonomic design, this mode ensures comfort and ease of use, making the customization process both efficient and user-friendly. With the Free Use Setting, you're empowered to provide personalized care, optimized for each unique case.

At Cervello our advanced laser hair removal process employs a cutting-edge technique that combines precision pulse emission with a seamless gliding motion. This method targets each hair follicle with meticulous accuracy, ensuring effective hair reduction while safeguarding the surrounding skin.

The laser delivers focused energy in precise pulses, directly targeting individual hairs. This methodical approach ensures optimal energy delivery for effective hair removal, while minimizing any potential skin irritation. In tandem with these pulses, the Cervello laser incorporates a smooth, sweeping motion across the skin. This continuous movement ensures even energy distribution and allows for thorough coverage of the treatment area.

This dual-action technique of precision pulses and seamless movement ensures each hair follicle is effectively treated, yielding outstanding results. Clients can expect a significant reduction in hair, achieving silky, hair-free skin with minimal discomfort.

We recognize that every client has unique needs and challenges, and our goal is to provide solutions that are tailored to meet those specific requirements.

Our team takes the time to understand the distinct goals and preferences of each client, whether they are a small business owner or a large-scale operator.

This personalized attention ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of those who choose our products, resulting in a more effective and satisfying experience with our laser technology.

With a dedicated team of designers, developers, and project managers, we have the expertise to deliver beautifully crafted solutions that produce results.

Please contact us to learn how we can support you in achieving your aesthetics and business goals with the Cervello and CO.

https://cervellolaser.com/contact/

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Cervello & CO.