Cervello Named #6 in Security Category on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Railway cybersecurity leader Cervello joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more



TEL AVIV, Israel , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello, the trusted cybersecurity provider for railways worldwide, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"Being recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies ranking is not only an honor, but it is also a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Roie Onn, Co-Founder and CEO of Cervello. "We're thrilled to be a part of a distinguished group of companies, all working to change and secure the world through creativity and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

Cervello became the first cybersecurity company to implement a full-scale security solution in a railway spreading over 3,000 kilometers, protecting millions of passengers daily. By using non-intrusive monitoring and contextual analysis to detect cyber risks in both legacy and modern rail infrastructure, Cervello provides comprehensive cyber protection for rail customers and business operations. By prioritizing high risk attack paths, Cervello enables rail companies to respond effectively and maintain service continuity.

"The Cervello platform is the critical enabler behind the rail industry transformation by securing the massive digitization in infrastructure and services. Recent attacks and accidents in rail have made the urgency of proactive cybersecurity extremely clear," added Onn.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge ground breakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT CERVELLO

Cervello accelerates rail digital transformation by securing the industry's infrastructure and operations from cyber threats. Cervello provides extended visibility, security and management of all the assets connected to a critical network, combining OT, IoT, IT, and physical systems, turning the associated data into a powerful resource for contextual insights. The world's leading rail operators and infrastructure managers trust Cervello to increase customer and cargo safety, operational reliability, business continuity, and service availability. For more information, visit https://cervello.security .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

PR Contact:

Susan Becker

VP Marketing

Cervello

[email protected]

SOURCE Cervello