Cervello Named Winner for Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello, the industry's leading provider of Railway Cybersecurity today announced that it has been named a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.

Cervello competed against many of the industry's leading cybersecurity startups for this prestigious award.

"We're pleased to name Cervello as a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 among a small, elite group of startups in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com , Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

"We are thrilled to be named a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021. This accomplishment is another milestone in our mission of shaping the future of railway safety, emphasizing the fact that it's impossible to ensure safe and reliable railway transport without cybersecurity," said Roie Onn, CEO, and Co-founder of Cervello.

About Cervello

Trusted by worldwide railway operators, infrastructure managers, and OEMs, Cervello is the railway cybersecurity leader dedicated to protecting the quality of railway safety, reliability, and availability. We bring a track record of decades protecting critical infrastructures and railways from cyber threats. Our patented technology and domain expertise have allowed us to develop new and innovative ways to address cyber threats in railway-specific environments. Both shaping and being aligned with global industry standards, our railway and cybersecurity experts are driven to provide cutting-edge solutions that ensure the safety and security of rail mission-critical assets, infrastructure activity, and operational continuity.

