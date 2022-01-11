Cervello Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello, the leading railway cybersecurity startup announced today it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"We are honored to be named as one of the 2022 BIG Innovation tech companies," said Roie Onn, Cervello's CEO and Co-Founder. "Cervello was built with the intention of empowering Railway Operators and Infrastructure Managers with full visibility and unparalleled security of their mission-critical assets and network," he stated. "We are grateful for being recognized by our innovation and ability to develop the most advanced railway-centered cybersecurity platform that helps railway organizations worldwide to ensure safe and reliable transportation service."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Cervello as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Cervello

Cervello is a trusted railway cybersecurity leader dedicated to ensuring railway safety, reliability, and business continuity for railway organizations globally.

Our unique, zero-trust and yet fully passive cybersecurity solution provides a complete contextual representation of the operational activity and continuously monitors the railway's mission-critical assets, enabling railway operators and infrastructure managers to mitigate threats as they arise and avoid disruption — all without interfering with the highly sensitive and complex railway infrastructure.

Railway organizations rely on Cervello to secure both their legacy and modern systems so that they can continue to operate safely.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

