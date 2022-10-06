Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Accuracy of Pap Smear Tests Boosts Industry

Oct 06, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends, By Test Type, By End User, By Therapy, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cervical cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 9,180.63 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The growth of this market is driven by the rising prevalence of cervical cancer and government initiatives for early detection of cervical cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2019, an estimated 13,170 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Cervical cancer is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that can be passed from one person to another through skin-to-skin contact. There are more than 150 types of HPV, and some of these types can lead to cancer.
The most common symptom of cervical cancer is abnormal bleeding from the vagina. Other symptoms include pain during sex, vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer is diagnosed through Pap smear test, which is a screening test to detect abnormal cells in the cervix. Treatment for cervical cancer depends on the stage of cancer. The most common treatments are surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.
The diagnostic test used for cervical cancer is a simple process in which a sample of cervical tissue is taken and examined for the presence of cancer cells. The most common diagnostic tests used for cervical cancer are Pap smear, HPV DNA test, and colposcopy.
Private healthcare companies are focusing on developing new and improved cancer diagnostic technologies to cater to the needs of the rising patient population. For instance, in October 2019, Abbott introduced a new next-generation sequencing-based test for advanced cervical cancer. The test is designed to help clinicians identify patients who may benefit from targeted therapies.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Cervical Cancer
- Growing Awareness About Cancer Screening
- Technological Advancements in Cancer Diagnosis Equipment
- Increasing Accuracy of Pap Smear Tests
Market Restraints
- Barriers or Lack of Knowledge About Risk Factors for Cervical Cancer
- High Cost of Manufacturing Equipment
Market Segmentation
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Pap Smear Tests
- Colposcopy
- HPV Testing
- Biopsy and Endocervical curettage
- Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Laboratories
- Diagnosing Centers
- Others
Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Surgery
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market By Test Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market by End-Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market By Therapy Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories Ltd.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guided Therapeutics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- CooperSurgical Inc.
- Arbor Vita Corporation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi31rs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article